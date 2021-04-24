The state Legislature’s efforts to void voters’ support of a ban on large cruise ships in Key West moved forward this week as the Senate passed a bill that takes away local government’s ability to govern its seaport.
The preemption legislation, SB 426, passed Thursday on a 25-14 vote without debate. The Keys’ Republican senator, Ana Maria Rodriguez, broke from the party to vote against the measure. St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes, whose city was one of four initially part of the measure, abstained.
Amendments to the bill, which was sponsored by Bradenton Sen. Jim Boyd, throughout the current legislative session have narrowed the scope to focus directly on Key West, although Boyd has maintained the bill protects the “vulnerability of our state’s maritime commerce to the vagaries of local politics to the detriment of the state and our citizens,” according to reports.
In November, voters in Key West overwhelmingly approved three cruise ship-limiting referendums; one limits the capacity of cruise ships that can dock at the tourist destination’s port, while another limits the number of passengers who can disembark and the third referendum prioritizes cruise lines with the best health records.
In the state House of Representatives, HB 267, which was filed by Rep. Spencer Roach, has not yet come to a vote. The North Fort Myers Republican has also called for no stimulus money to go to Key West because of the city’s cruise ship referendums, according to a report by floridapolitics.com.
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council announced it will hold an emergency virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 27, to discuss a possible cruise ship resolution opposing the legislation, according to a news release.
At its meeting on April 20, several Sanctuary Advisory Council members expressed support for a resolution opposing the state legislation.
The Sanctuary Advisory Council will hold the meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. This emergency meeting is being convened to seek public input on the potential resolution before the state legislative session ends on Friday, April 30.
To register in advance, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2726512174406909200, ID: 502-419-875.
Key West City Commissioners have said their priority is to protect the will of the voters, who overwhelmingly approved the three cruise ship-limiting referendums last November.
The most recent amendment to the Senate bill targets Key West, modifying the focus from municipal ports — which included Pensacola, Panama City and St. Petersburg — to any port near an “State Area of Critical Concern,” a designation that, of the four seaports, applies only to Key West.
A contingent of Lower Keys and Key West residents, including Mayor Teri Johnston, traveled to the state Capitol in Tallahassee last week to appeal the bill, and later went to the Governor’s Mansion, seeking to discuss the issue with Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A meeting with the mayor and members of Cleaner Safer Ships, the group that proposed the referendum, could not be arranged.
“The sense that we have had is that the legislators, those who are advancing the bill and keep voting for this bill, are in the pockets of the cruise industry and big lobbying interest here,” Arlo Haskell, treasurer of the Key West-based group, said at a news conference held at the mansion. “This is a bad bill that will wreck the reef.”
The governor, who has been lauded for his efforts to address the state’s environmental concerns, was part of a recent lawsuit demanding the federal government allow cruise ships to sail again in Florida.