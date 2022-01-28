The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Kathleen Moore located a green and blue sail freighter with 191 people aboard during a routine patrol about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas, on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter Tuesday, about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas.
The crew of the Coast Guard Kathleen Moore, which is home-ported in Key West, located a green and blue sail freighter with 191 people aboard during a routine patrol Jan. 25, at approximately 1 a.m. The crew provided life jackets and brought the people aboard Coast Guard Cutters Reliance and Kathleen Moore due to safety of life at sea concerns.
“The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.”
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have rescued 802 Haitians compared to 1,527 in fiscal year 2021, 418 in 2020, 932 in 2019, 609 in 2018 and 419 in 2017.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all persons receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.
The number of migrants from throughout the Caribbean has increased dramatically recently, as has the loss of lives during the attempts to reach U.S. shores.
In what the Coast Guard is calling a suspected human smuggling case, the search continues for 37 people missing for several days after the boat they were on capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas.
A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles east of Fort Pierce, the maritime security agency reported on Twitter.
The man said he was with a group of 38 others that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said the boat capsized in severe weather and that no one was wearing life jackets. So far, one body has been recovered.
On Thursday, the Coast Guard said it was ending its search over a roughly 135-mile area extending from Bimini to the Fort Pierce Inlet.