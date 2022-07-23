Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 44-year-old Stock Island man Saturday on charges of fatally beating his girlfriend.
Delmon Washington was charged in the murder of 46-year-old Latisha Tiare Alce and tampering with evidence, Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release.
“These cases are never easy, but this one was resolved very quickly due to the outstanding partnerships between the Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, the State Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “The suspect in this case would not have been identified and taken off the street in such a short amount of time had it not been for the great work among my staff and those partners.”
The case began when Key West Police stopped a Hyundai that was being driven with a blown tire at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Linhardt said. Washington was the driver and there were no passengers. He had a significant amount of blood on his clothes and body, but no visible injuries, Linhardt said. He was behaving erratically. Key West Police arrested Washington at that time for DUI, resisting arrest and other charges, according to Linhardt.
Key West Police found Alce’s purse in the car and contacted the owner of the Hyundai — a family member of Alce’s. Key West Police attempted to contact Alce due to the circumstances and were not successful. The family was suspicious that Alce was not with Washington and went to the couple’s residence on the 5100 block of Suncrest Road on Stock Island, Linhardt said.
The family found Alce covered in blood and unresponsive at the residence and called 911, Linhardt said. Arriving deputies attempted to revive Alce, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Alce appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to her face and much of her body. There was a lot of blood at the scene as well as a broken table near her body, Linhardt said.
Detectives located security camera footage from a nearby business that showed Washington and Alce arriving at the residence earlier Friday night. It also showed Washington throwing away a large object and some clothing before leaving the scene in the Hyundai. There were no other vehicles or people seen entering or leaving the residence, Linhardt said.
Washington was already in jail Saturday on the initial charges filed by Key West Police when he was additionally charged with murder by the Sheriff’s Office, Linhardt said.
Washington has a lengthy arrest record in Monroe County that includes aggravated battery, battery on law enforcement, kidnapping, armed burglary, larceny, drug offenses and resisting arrest among numerous other charges dating to 1999, Linhhardt said.