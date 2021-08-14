Tropical Depression Fred was still skirting Cuba on Saturday morning and tracking more west, which has the National Hurricane Center discontinuing a tropical storm warning from Ocean Reef to the Seven Mile Bridge.
A tropical storm warning continues for the Lower Keys and Key West through the Dry Tortugas.
"The organization of Fred has fallen apart, and the tropical storm warnings could drop off, " Jon Rizzo, a National Weather Service forecaster based in Key West, said Saturday morning. "Think of it more as a tropical wave. ... We are not expecting a major event."
Tropical Depression or Wave Fred is expected to pass west of the Lower Keys some time on Saturday and move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through Monday, and move inland over the northern Gulf coast Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, the center of Fred was about 125 miles south-southwest of Key West. The storm was moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph.
However, another tropical storm could impact the Florida Keys as early as Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Grace early Saturday morning. The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, was about 355 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving to the west at 22 mph, according to National Hurricane Center.
South Florida and the Florida Keys are within Grace’s five-day forecast cone.