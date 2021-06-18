Authorities have charged a well-known and longtime Sunset Celebration performer in the death of a woman in a boating accident in January 2020.
Authorities have charged Johnny “Jeep” Caillouet, 71, of Key West, with boating under the influence manslaughter, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Bobby Dube.
FWC Investigator Brittany Mobley obtained an arrest warrant for Caillouet on Wednesday, Dube said. The warrant was signed by Judge Ruth Becker with a bond amount of $250,000, Dube said.
The accident occurred on the night of Jan. 21, 2020 inside the Key West Bight, killing passenger Saronne Lee Prater. A wave crashed over the bow, which capsized the vessel and ejected Caillouet and Prater.
Caillouet was a well-known Mallory Square Sunset Celebration performer, who for years performed with a dog.