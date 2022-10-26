The Surfrider Foundation is partnering with a Florida Keys school to collect water quality samples and encourage students to become citizen-scientists.
The Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit with 133 regional chapters across the United States, is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches and has amassed a large network of activists.
The Florida Keys have their own chapter, which is focused on reducing plastic pollution and studying local water quality. That chapter recently formed a partnership with Ocean Studies Charter School in Key Largo.
By partnering with the local school, the chapter has launched the Blue Water Task Force program in an effort to fill in the gaps of a state beach monitoring program.
“We’re testing the water quality of local waters where people swim and recreate, and we’re teaching the students and teachers to (perform) the samples as well,” said Whitney Wemett, board chair of the Florida Keys Surfrider Foundation chapter. “It’s an opportunity for the kids in school to get some real world science experience in the curriculum. Then, they’ll go back and take the samples to the lab at the school and process it.”
They will be monitoring bacteria levels in the water, she said.
“We’ve been testing since August, and the bacteria level has been low, which is great. We’re going to keep expanding (the testing zone) as students and teachers train,” Wemett said.
The Blue Water Task Force began with a beta-run test at Rowell’s Waterfront Park. Their findings were tested in the all-glass BWTF lab at the Ocean Studies Charter School.
Since that day, the Florida Keys chapter has trained Ocean Studies students and teachers sampling and laboratory protocols. Participating in the program educates students about local water quality concerns and allows them to directly contribute in protecting the beaches surrounding the island chain’s oceanic ecosystem, Wemett said.
Currently, the Surfrider Foundation program covers four sampling sites monthly, with one based in Key Largo and three others in Islamorada, with further recruitment of volunteers planned so the nonprofit can reach their goal of sampling water throughout the island chain.
Searching for bacteria-laden waters was part of the reason why the Blue Water Task Force was launched.
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County currently monitors more than 10 beaches across the Florida Keys for fecal matter every two weeks. However, due to funding constraints, the department can’t cover all areas.
Thus, BWTF augments this process, with the goal of better informing residents where it is safe to swim and recreate.
The Surfrider Foundation is encouraging students to take ownership of the Florida Keys waterways.
“We’ve already seen a change in the commitment through the program, and more of a sense that they’re making a difference in the local community and the local waters,” Wemett said.
Wemett’s group recently spoke in support of the Islamorada ordinance prohibiting smoking at village parks and beaches. The ordinance received unanimous approval. Cigarette butts are the no. 1 item found during beach cleanups, according to the organization.