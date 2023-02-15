A judge on Tuesday denied bond to a Key West man charged with shooting and killing another local man behind a Key West bar on early Monday morning.

preston brewer

Brewer

Judge Albert Kelley denied bond to Lloyd Preston Brewer III, who is being charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Garrett Hughes, 21, of Key West. The incident started after Brewer, 57, reportedly confronted Hughes for urinating on the building the Brewer family owns in the Searstown shopping plaza on North Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Monroe County Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield. Hughes was unarmed at the time of the incident, Mansfield said. Witnesses say Brewer shot Hughes one or more times.

tohara@keysnews.com