For a second time, a proposed drone show and free concert in Key West has failed to receive $150,000 in Monroe County Tourist Development Council funding.

Last week, the Monroe County Tourist Development Council’s Key West Area District Advisory Council denied a request by Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates for $150,000 in hotel tax funds for a free concert in Key West and drone show to kick off the 200th anniversary of the founding of Monroe County.

