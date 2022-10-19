For a second time, a proposed drone show and free concert in Key West has failed to receive $150,000 in Monroe County Tourist Development Council funding.
Last week, the Monroe County Tourist Development Council’s Key West Area District Advisory Council denied a request by Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates for $150,000 in hotel tax funds for a free concert in Key West and drone show to kick off the 200th anniversary of the founding of Monroe County.
The March 25 free concert at the Key West Amphitheater would feature Howard Livingston and Nick Norman and a display of possibly as many as 200 drones at a cost of $350 each, roughly $70,000, according to Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county’s library system and who has been working on TDC on the grant application with Cates. The county would pay Livingston $4,000 for his performance and Norman $1,500 to be the opening act, according to the application.
In addition, the county wanted to purchase 650 challenge coins at $5 apiece to give out, according to the application.
Last week, a majority of Key West DAC members gave fewer points on their scoring sheets than is need to fund the event. They reminded Cates and Matthews that the TDC generally gives funding, especially large amounts, to events held after season and during slower times of the year for multiday events that bring people from out of county. The $150,000 in funding is what the TDC gives to big events such as Fantasy Fest and the Key West powerboat races.
However, the full TDC board agreed to hear the funding request a second time on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Key Largo. TDC board members made similar arguments to not fund the event, and the request failed to receive a motion to bring it to a formal vote on Tuesday. The TDC’s chair twice called for a motion to vote on the item. Both times, there was no motion made.
Cates told the Keys Citizen he was “upset” the request again did not receive support from a TDC board.
“Why is the TDC so against doing something for the resident?” Cates asked. “They really have an opportunity here to do something for the residents.”
When asked if he plans to bring the request before the entire Monroe County Commission, Cates responded “I’m thinking about my options.”
The TDC boards are advisory councils that make recommendations to the Monroe County Commission, with the commission generally supporting such recommendations. The Board of County Commissioners meets Wednesday, Oct.19, in Marathon. The item is not on the agenda, but Cates or any other commissioner could call for a discussion during a staff report from its executive staff.
Generally, the DACs have been directed by elected officials in the county and municipalities to not fund events during high season. On TDC event applications February through April, applications for events during three-day weekends, Christmas week and spiny lobster mini-season all receive an automatic zero points for that reason.