A judge ruled Tuesday that an Upper Keys teenager accused of killing his brother and attempting to kill his father is not mentally competent to stand trial at this time.
Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia ordered Daniel Weisberger, 18, to a Homestead facility, the South Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center, where he will undergo mental health treatment for at least three months, Assistant State Attorney Joe Mansfield said.
Mental health experts will manage his medication and he will undergo therapies, Mansfield said.
Weisberger is accused of stabbing his younger brother, 14-year-old Pascal, to death in May 2020, and then attacking their father, Ari Poholek, with a knife. Weisberger, who was 17 at the time, was charged as an adult. It is not uncommon for states to charge older teens as adults in murder cases. Some states even have laws that automatically transfer youths to adult courts if they are above a certain age and are charged with rape or murder.
Poholek said he believes Weisberger should be charged as a minor and should not be given a harsh prison sentence, fearing that he will lose his remaining son.
For more on this developing story, pick up Wednesday's print edition of The Key West Citizen or read online at http://www.keysnews.com