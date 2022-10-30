Three high-ranking Key West Fire Department officials, including the chief, have received three-day suspensions because of an altercation at City Hall that occurred between two officials just prior to Hurricane Ian last month.
Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin issued a statement on the matter on Sunday.
"There was an altercation during the preparation for Hurricane Ian between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Manager Capt. Gregory Barroso," she wrote. "Under city policy, this considered unbecoming behavior. They each received a three-day suspension. Chief Alan Averette, as their supervisor, was ultimately responsible and also received a three-day suspension."
McLaughlin called their behavior "conduct unbecoming under city policy," she said.
On Sunday, city officials did not release details about the altercation. The altercation occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at City Hall the night Ian began impacting the Florida Keys and the officials were on duty, McLaughlin said. The altercation started over a difference of opinions regarding the response to the storm. "Tensions were running high" in the wake of Ian, McLaughlin said. McLaughlin did not know if the two men were involved in a physical altercation, but words were spoken, she said.
"There was a lot of screaming and shouting and I am not going to have that," McLaughlin said. "Members of the community expect better of us."
The suspensions are pending, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.