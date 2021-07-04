Officials on Sunday declared a tropical storm warning for Key West and the Lower Keys for Tropical Storm Elsa.
A tropical storm watch has been issued for Islamorada, Key Largo or Ocean Reef.
A tropical storm warning means that winds of 39 to 73 mph, heavy rain squalls and dangerous marine waters are expected within the warning area within 36 hours or less. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the specified area within 48 hours, according to the county.
Monroe County Emergency Management and the governor declared a local state of emergency for the Florida Keys on Saturday and activated the emergency operations center because of the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Officials had not called for a mandatory evacuation of tourists and residents, but they did call for a voluntary evacuation of people with RVs and travel-trailers and live-aboard boaters to safe structures.
There were also no plans to cancel any of the Keys' fireworks celebrations, as the wind is only expected to be about 10 to 15 mph at that time of the festivities, National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Rizzo said.
Tropical Storm Elsa's movement had slowed from a record 30 mph on Saturday to 13 mph on Sunday, moving west northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center. On Sunday morning, the storm was off Jamaica, packing winds of 65 miles per hour.
The storm is now expected to reach the Keys early Tuesday morning, bringing tropical storm force winds and the possibility of flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi raised concerns about large numbers of tourists and possibly residents leaving the Keys on Monday after the July 4 holiday weekend as weather conditions beginning to deteriorate. He called it a "time squeeze" with people packing up and leaving on Monday.
Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland said he planned to speak with representatives of the airlines serving Key West International Airport on Sunday to determine what the airlines schedules will be on Monday and the rest of the week.
The Keys could experience at least 2 to 4 feet of storm surge, with the possibility of 6 feet of surge, Rizzo said. There also could be very fast moving squalls associated with Elsa when it approaches and reaches the Keys.
With the storm's movement slowing down, it was unclear Sunday how long the Keys would feel the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Rizzo described Elsa as a large "not very well defined storm." The hurricane is currently "very broad and diffused," Rizzo said.
