Tropical Storm Elsa began to pull away from the Lower Keys on Tuesday afternoon and headed up the West Coast of Florida, where it is scheduled to make landfall north of Tampa as a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning.
The storm did bring gusts of 70 mph wind gusts in Key West and 30-mph wind gusts in Marathon, according to the National Weather Service.
As of Tuesday morning, the Lower Keys was experiencing about 2 to 3 inches of rain, with the possibility of 8 inches of rain by the time the storm passes, Rizzo said.
A 23-foot wave was recorded southwest of Western Dry Rocks reef, according to Rizzo.
“There are some very large swells,” Rizzo said during a Tuesday morning conference call with county and local officials.
Feeder bands began to hit Key West around 8 p.m. Monday, as the storm made its way across the Florida Straits.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay reported only light traffic on roads in the Lower Keys during the Tuesday morning conference call. Florida Department of Transportation was reporting no major issues or flooding on U.S. 1.
Keys Energy Services, which serves the Lower Keys, reported a small number of power outages and had crews out working on Tuesday, according to KEYS CEO Lynne Tejeda. Crews will remain working if winds stay between 20 and 30 mph, Tejeda said.
Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland remained optimistic that Key West International Airport could host flights on Tuesday afternoon, he said. Florida Keys/Marathon International Airport had hosted flights on Tuesday, Strickland said.
Monroe County government and the City of Key West offices remained closed as of Tuesday morning. Monroe County School District officials canceled Tuesday’s classes from Marathon south.
A special Key West City Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday was moved to Monday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said in a news release, noting also Tuesday trash pickup would be delayed to Wednesday.
The city has opened an information hotline at 305-809-1101.
In addition, Monroe County has up-to-date information at http://www.monroecountyem.com.
Monroe County Emergency Management and the governor declared a local state of emergency for the Florida Keys on Saturday and activated the emergency operations center because of the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa. As of Tuesday, the county’s Emergency Operations Center was at Level 2 and was planning post-landfall actions.
County officials had not called for a mandatory evacuation of tourists and residents, but they did call for a voluntary evacuation of people with RVs and travel-trailers and live-aboard boaters to safe structures.
Late Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard set port condition Zulu for the Port of Key West in anticipation of sustained gale force winds of 35 mph and gusts up to 43 mph generated from the storm. While port condition Zulu is in place, no vessels can enter to transit within these ports without permissions, and all ship-to-shore operations have been terminated.
Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record and also broke the record as the tropic’s fastest-moving hurricane, clocking in at 31 mph Saturday morning, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.