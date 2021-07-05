Tropical Storm Elsa, packing 65 mph winds, was expected to make landfall in Cuba on Monday and shift west toward the Dry Tortugas, while still impacting Key West and the Lower Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Monroe County officials on Monday said Key West and the Lower Keys up to Layton remained under a tropical storm warning, while the remainder of the Keys were under a tropical storm watch, according to Jon Rizzo with the National Weather Service in Key West.
Rizzo, in a conference call Monday with Monroe County officials and others, said Key West and the Lower Keys should start feeling the effects of Elsa around midnight Monday and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Squalls upward of 70 mph may occur, and rainfall of 2-4 inches and up to 6 inches are predicted.
A tropical storm warning means that winds of 39 to 73 mph, heavy rain squalls and dangerous marine waters are expected within the warning area within 36 hours or less. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the specified area within 48 hours, according to the county.
