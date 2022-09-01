A Boca Chica Naval Air Station Fire Department captain and a Lower Keys commercial diver have been arrested on charges of placing and diving on and harvesting spiny lobsters from 54 illegal lobster casita sites.
The arrests come after a roughly year-long investigation that included aerial surveillance of the two commercial divers by federal law enforcement agencies, uncovering one of the most extensive casita operations in more than a decade. The casita investigation was also one of the most extensive when it came to time, equipment and manpower.
Casitas are used to corral large numbers of lobsters, which are seeking shelter from predators, into small areas.
Fire Capt. Michael Kimbler pleaded guilty to similar offenses in 2012 and was sentenced to a year in prison. Authorities arrested Kimbler on the base this week and fellow commercial diver Shane Sweeting, of Big Pine Key, in the Lower Keys this week, after federal and state authorities secured arrest warrants for the pair, according to the arrest report.
Sweeting is charged with 54 counts of harvesting lobster within 10 yards of artificial habitat, 14 counts of failure to display air identification placard, 14 counts of failure to display water identification placard and three counts of seafood quality control code violations. Kimbler is charged with 51 counts of harvesting lobster within 10 yards of artificial habitat, according to the FWC.
The investigation is a joint operation between Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, U.S. Fish Wildlife Service and NOAA Law Enforcement. Those agencies enlisted the support of Customs and Border Protection to conduct aerial surveillance by that agency's aircraft.
