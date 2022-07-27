Two people have died on Florida Keys waters today, Wednesday, which is the first day of spiny lobster mini-season.
This is fourth dive-related death since Monday.
A 51-year-old Tampa, Florida man died after losing consciousness in the water Wednesday just north of Key West. The man’s identification is pending notification of next of kin. The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 12:30 p.m. that the man became unresponsive in the water near Bluefish Channel, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
CPR was started by others in the boat and continued by the U.S. Coast Guard. The man was pronounced dead at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island. Foul play is not expected to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing. Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.
A second man died Wednesday after collapsing on boat, Linhardt said.
A 64-year-old Garland, Texas man died Wednesday after collapsing in a boat on the Gulfside just north of Mile Marker 3.
Gregg Leon Dietz was in standing in a 32-foot Fun in the Sun rental vessel when he collapsed at approximately 12:30 p.m., Linhardt said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took Dietz to U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West. He was then taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island where he was pronounced dead. Foul play is not expected to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing. Autopsy results are pending, Linhardt said.
One snorkeler died Monday off Key Haven and a diver died on Tuesday off the Lower Keys. Mini-season continues Thursday.