Two Miami men were arrested Sunday after a Key deer was found in their truck following a traffic stop in Marathon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
“We always talk about our law enforcement partners as our unique community relies on those partnerships,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Thanks to the great work by our deputies and the quick actions of FWC, the Key deer is alive, and hopefully it will recover and be released.”
According to a news release from Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style vehicle near Mile Marker 56 that was failing to stay in its lane at approximately 1:56 a.m.
Deputies quickly realized why the vehicle was not staying in its lane: An injured Key deer was inside the vehicle on top of a cooler, lawn chairs and other miscellaneous objects.
The two men in the vehicle said they struck the Key deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven-Mile Bridge and initially thought it was dead. That area is not consistent with the known Key deer habitat, specifically Big Pine Key, No Name Key and patches of other areas in the Lower Keys.
The men stated they initially thought the deer was dead but realized the deer was still alive, so they decided to take it to a veterinarian in Miami for treatment. Both men stated they never called 911, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
FWC officers responded to investigate further.
The men who admitted to putting the deer in the vehicle were arrested.
The FWC charged Yoankis Hernandez Pena, 38, and Andres Leon Valdes, 45, with cruelty to animals and taking, possessing or selling a federally designated endangered or threatened species, Linhardt said.
They were taken to jail and were held without bond.
The deer was taken alive to U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials on Big Pine Key, where it was being treated by a veterinarian. The deer will be released back into the wild if it survives.