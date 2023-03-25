Florida Department of Health-Monroe Public Information Officer Jennifer Lefelar discusses the results of the Stock Island Community Health Survey with News Director Joe Moore and Chuck Thomas.
Also on Monday’s Morning Magazine,
• Capt. Dave Dipre, FWC
• Teri Johnston, Key West Mayor
• Brian Vest, Conch Republic Marine Army President
• George Garrett, Marathon City Manager
• Paulette Sommers, FDOT spokeswoman
• Jim Mooney, State Representative
• Capt. Jason Ingram, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Key West
On Evening Edition, host Ron Saunders talks with Monroe County School Board Chairman Andy Griffiths
