Dr. Carla Fry with the Florida Department of Health-Monroe talks with News Director Joe Moore and Chuck Thomas about her new role as adminstrator, taking over for the retiring Bob Eadie
Also on Monday’s Morning Magazine,
• Capt. Jason Ingram, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Key West
• George Garrett, Marathon City Manager
• Brian Vest, Conch Republic Marine Army President and founder
• Jim Mooney, State Representative
• Teri Johnston, Key West Mayor
• Paulette Sommers, FDOT spokeswoman
• Lt. Dodd Bulger, FWC
On Evening Edition, host Ron Saunders talks with Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford
