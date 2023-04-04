Navy League President Marty Jenkins updates News Director Joe Moore and Chuck Thomas on the organization’s preparations for the Key West commissioning of the Lenah Higbee in May.
Also on Morning Magazine,
• Dr. Jonathan Gueverra, The College of The Florida Keys President and CEO
• Sarah Fangman, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent
• Capt. Beth Regoli, Commanding Officer, NAS Key West
• Justin Martin, Key West High School Athletic Director
• Brynn Morey, Monroe County Extension Service
• Chad Huff, Florida Keys Mosquito Control District spokesman
On Evening Edition, Monroe County Commissioner Jim Scholl
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.