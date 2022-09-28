Monroe County Director of Emergency Management Shannon Weiner updates News Director Joe Moore and Chuck Thomas on damage from Hurricane Ian and the county’s response.
Also on Morning Magazine,
• John Rizzo, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist
• Rick Ramsay, Monroe County Sheriff
• Todd Stoughton, Key West Assistant City Manager
• John Bartus, Marathon Mayor
• Judd Wise, Key West High School
• Roman Gastesi, Monroe County Administrator
• Theresa Axford, Monroe County Schools Superintendent
• Liz Young, Arts Council Director
On Evening Edition, host Ron Saunders talks with Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman
