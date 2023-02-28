U.S. 1 was shut down late Tuesday morning after a large bus caught fire at Mile Marker 63.
U.S. 1 had been shutdown in both directions on Tuesday after a large bus caught fire at Mile Marker 63.
The highway had been reopened as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, but the roadway was shut down for an "extended period of time," Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Florida Department of Transportation representatives were on scene assessing the condition of the bridge at the scene of the fire, Linhardt said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.