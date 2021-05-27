A major water rescue took place Thursday 16 miles south of Key West, well beyond Florida’s Coral Reef, according to U.S. Coast Guard.
Later in the day, the Coast Guard was searching for a reported 10 people in the water after eight others were rescued. Two people were recovered deceased, the Coast Guard said.
U.S. Coast Guard cutter Resolute, with its home port in St. Petersburg, rescued the eight, while a 45-foot response boat from the Key West Station recovered the bodies of the deceased and brought them to shore.
A Navy Marlin aircraft, MH-60 helicopter from the air station in Clearwater, and a Coast Guard helicopter from Miami, as well as others, were part of the rescue.
The survivors reported they left Puerto de Mariel, Cuba on Sunday and capsized sometime Wednesday evening. The survivors remain aboard a Coast Guard cutter where they will receive food, water and basic medical attention.
“Our responders are focused on the search for survivors," said Senior Chief Seth Haynes, Key West command center supervisor. "We will continue to search through the night for those reported missing, and if any mariners see or hear anything, to render assistance if possible and contact the Coast Guard.”
While on routine patrol, the Resolute crew had spotted multiple people in the water and alerted Sector Key West watchstanders. The watchstanders directed the launch of multiple surface and air assets to assist.
