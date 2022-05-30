Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a woman and injuries to her two sons after they slammed into the Old Seven-Mile Bridge on Monday evening while parasailing.
The mother was killed in the incident, and a severely injured son was eventually taken to a hospital in Miami. The other son had only minor injuries, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, according to law enforcement agencies.
Paramedics called for the Trauma Star air ambulance to transport one of the boys to a Miami Hospital, but the weather at the time was not suitable for flying, according to one law enforcement source. The son was eventually transported to Miami, according to the FWC. The three were in the Florida Keys on vacation.
One local boat captain posted to Facebook the chilling details of how the weather went from flat clam to gale force winds in a matter of seconds, causing the parasail to be blown into the Old Seven-Mile Bridge with three passengers in the harness.
"I knew right away the outcome was going to be bad," Marathon charted fishing Capt. John Callion posted. "Sure enough, the line that connected the parasail broke."
The parasail and passengers were heading toward the bridge at a high rate of speed, traveling a distance of 1 to 2 miles, he posted. The passengers made contact with the wing wall section of the bridge. Callion and his two passengers cut and freed the passengers from the harness. Callion raced to the nearby Sunset Grille and Raw Bar while his passengers conducted CPR on the victims.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but one of her sons was unconscious and was brought back to life by one of the passengers on the boat that brought them to shore, the captain posted on Facebook. FWC Capt. Dave Dipre confirmed Callion's description of the incident.
