A water line break in the Upper Keys prompted the closing of Stanley Switlik and Plantation Key schools, Coral Shores and Marathon high schools and the courthouses in Marathon and Plantation Key on Thursday.

In addition, Islamorada City Hall and the tax collector’s Plantation Key and Marathon offices are closed today. Hours of operation at the Big Pine Key satellite office in the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza will be extended until 4:45 p.m. today, Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.