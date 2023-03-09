A water line break in the Upper Keys prompted the closing of Stanley Switlik and Plantation Key schools, Coral Shores and Marathon high schools and the courthouses in Marathon and Plantation Key on Thursday.
In addition, Islamorada City Hall and the tax collector’s Plantation Key and Marathon offices are closed today. Hours of operation at the Big Pine Key satellite office in the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza will be extended until 4:45 p.m. today, Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.
The break, the second along the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority line in the past 24 hours, occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday at Mile Marker 92 in Tavernier, near Harry Harris Park. FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz said the break was much larger than the one that occurred Wednesday morning in Islamorada, in front of the Postcard Inn at Mile Marker 84. The initial line burst took more than 14 hours to repair, according to Veliz.
People do have water and the FKAA is not calling for water rationing at this time, but water pressure has been severely diminished, Veliz said. The FKAA is utilizing its desalination plant on Stock Island to provide water to homes and businesses, Veliz said.
Traffic along U.S. 1 was expected to be heavy, as motorists are being diverted. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was assisting FKAA in directing traffic.
The break in the water line occurred as the FKAA is about to start a major project replacing the main transmission line.
In April, the FKAA will begin the Islamorada Transmission Main Replacement Project. Approximately 4 miles of the original 30-inch thick transmission main, which is 60 years old, will be replaced with a 36-inch thick cathodically protected pipe. Additionally, the mains at the Tea Table Relief and Whale Harbor bridge crossings will be installed underwater to protect them from high winds and storm surges, according to the FKAA.
Crews will begin installing the new transmission main near Mile Marker 79.5 at the south end of Islamorada and work north along U.S. 1 to just south of Whale Harbor Channel near Mile Marker 84, according to the FKAA.