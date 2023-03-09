A water line break in the Upper Keys prompted the closing of Stanley Switlik and Plantation Key schools, Coral Shores and Marathon high schools and the courthouses in Marathon and Plantation Key on Thursday.

The break, the second along the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority line in the past 24 hours, occurred around 11 p.m. Wednesday at Mile Marker 92 in Tavernier, near Harry Harris Park. FKAA Executive Director Greg Veliz said the break was much larger than the one that occurred Wednesday morning in Islamorada, in front of the Postcard Inn at Mile Marker 84. The initial line burst took more than 14 hours to repair, according to Veliz.