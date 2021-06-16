Monroe County has multiple upcoming walk-in COVID-19 vaccination events this month.
There will be a one-day event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Bernstein Park at 6751 5th Street in Stock Island. No appointment needed. One-dose Johnson & Johnson provided.
There will be an event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Marathon City Hall at 9805 Overseas Highway in Marathon. No appointment needed. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be provided, with Pfizer vaccinations provided to children 12-17 will be provided Pfizer. Parental consent required for ages 12-17.
No appointments necessary for any of these upcoming events. Proof of residency is not required. For information, visit http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov/vax.