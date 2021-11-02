A woman who died after being struck on her scooter Saturday night on North Roosevelt Boulevard has been identified as Kira Saner, 39, of Stock Island.
The driver of the SUV that struck and killed Saner later killed himself, according to Key West Police.
According to police department spokeswoman Alyson Crean, a silver SUV crashed into Saner’s scooter as she was traveling outbound on North Roosevelt Boulevard, in front of 24 North Hotel, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Despite CPR being performed on scene by Key West Fire Department paramedics, Saner was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center and pronounced dead, Crean said.
Following the accident, the driver of the SUV was instructed by police officers to pull into the parking lot of The Gates Hotel. After doing so, he retrieved a handgun and shot himself in the head.
He was pronounced dead on scene by Key West Fire Department paramedics.
The man’s name has not been released pending notice to next of kin; however, Crean confirmed he was 38 years old and from Pompano Beach, Florida.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Another person lost their life over the weekend in the Upper Keys.
On Friday, a boater was found dead in the water near Islamorada, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Bobby Dube.
Around 4 p.m. FWC officers found a 2017 Aqua Cruiser/Sun Dolphin motorized dinghy adrift on the bay side at Mile Marker 85.
The man, identified as Joseph Wilfred Cote, 68, of Islamorada was found in the water roughly 20 yards from the dinghy, Dube said. There were no signs the dinghy collided with another vessel or a channel marker.
In addition to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, members of U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.
An investigation is continuing.
A woman was killed in a crash in Ohio Key over the weekend as well.
An unidentified woman was killed after trying to pass other cars at Ohio Key on Saturday.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene at approximately 6 a.m. She was reportedly in the northbound lane on US-1 approaching Mile Marker 39 in a 2016 Ford Fiesta when the crash occurred.
The Florida Highway patrol said the 44 year old woman pulled into the southbound lane and collided head on with a Freightliner semi that was hauling mail.
Lt. Kathy McKinney, Sub District Commander with FHP reports that the driver of the truck was traveling southbound on US-1 just past the 39 mile marker, swerved to the right but was unable to avoid the crash, after the collision, the woman’s vehicle was projected backwards and rotated counter clockwise, coming to a final rest within the northbound lane, while the truck continued off the roadway coming to final rest on the southbound shoulder, partially down an embankment.
FHP said the woman was transported to Fisherman's Hospital and pronounced dead. US-1 was partially shut down for approximately 2 and a half hours.
The 47-year old semi driver was not injured in the crash. Traffic came to a complete stop on US 1 for about two and half hours.
At this time it is unknown if alcohol was a factor.