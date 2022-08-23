Key West voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved, 91% to 9%, authorizing the city to lease the property of the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden on College Road for up to 99 years. This allows the property to be exclusively a botanical garden with public access for up to 99 years, while providing opportunities to secure additional grant funding.

The Monroe County School Board's request to renew its operational funding also passed, with three-quarters of the public voting in support of the referendum.