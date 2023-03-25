The Big Pine Key woman who plead guilty to killing an endangered Key deer last year has been sentenced to a year probation, a $4,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.
Wendy C. Kilheffer, 77, was sentenced Thursday, March 23, by Federal Magistrate Lurana S. Snow at the Sidney M. Aronovitz Federal Courthouse in Key West.
If she completes the terms of her sentence early, Kilheffer will be eligible to petition for early termination of probation.
Killheffer faced a possible term of imprisonment of up to one year if convicted and a fine of up to $100,000, as well as a period of supervised release of up to one year, for violating the Federal Endangered Species Act.
Kilheffer asked everyone at the scene of the shooting if they all approved of her putting down the deer given its condition, and they said yes, including a National Wildlife Refuges volunteer, she told the court.
She said she euthanized the animal with a .357 caliber handgun because of its prolonged suffering. Key deer advocates had been searching for the badly injured buck for more than a week.
Kilheffer, a nurse, addressed the judge in her defense.
“I know what I did was wrong. I admit that. But it was not immoral. That animal was suffering.”
Her attorney, David Paul Horan, highlighted the dilemma facing the endangered species, saying that the government’s policy — due to a lack of funding, personnel and resources — was that if they live, they live. If they don’t, they don’t.
“So when you call, if they can locate the deer, they make a decision to either let it fend for itself or to put it down with a bolt gun,” argued Horan. “What is the difference here?”
Residents in the Big Pine neighborhood had been searching for that specific animal for more than a week.
Concerned neighbor Kim Weiner said the animal was definitely suffering.
“It could only walk on three legs, and it was pretty badly beat up,” she said.
Weiner echoed Kilhefer’s frustrations.
“We’d call the refuge and FWC, but nothing ever seemed to happen,” said Weiner. “It is very frustrating. When we find deer with problems, we call, and there is no answer or it goes to voicemail. There is no after-hours or on-call contact. We call and nothing ever happens.”
The lack of response by U.S Fish and Wildlife and Florida Fish and Wildlife officers was at the crux of Killheffer’s defense.
“We found the deer at 11 a.m. and called,” she said. “By 2 p.m., nobody had shown up. The animal was suffering,” said Killheffer.
Kilhefer said she asked those around the deer if anybody had any objections to her euthanizing the animal and, if they had objections, she wouldn’t follow through.
Kilhefer said no one objected, including a volunteer for the Fish and Wildlife Service.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Watts-Fitzgerald had asked for a $10,000 fine, 100 hours of community service and a restraining order that would require Killhefer remain 100 yards or more away from the endangered species.
Judge Snow pushed back.
“Do you just want her not to leave her home?,” asked Snow. “I live on Big Pine Key and when I leave my house there are always seven or eight deer there.”
In the end, neither Watts-Fitzgerald nor Horan objected to the sentence, with one caveat.
Snow ruled that the $4,000 fine would be paid to the U.S. Treasury. Watts-Fitzgerald asked that the fine be paid directly to the Lacey Act Reward Fund.
“Due to the massive federal debt and the lack of resources, I would ask that the fine be paid to the Lacey Act Reward Fund to help pay for the support and treatment of animals confiscated in federal investigations,” said Watts-Fitzgerald.
Horan and his client agreed.
“This is a very difficult case,” commented Snow. “And a very difficult decision. But in the end, I think this is equitable.”