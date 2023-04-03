The parents of 21-year-old Garrett Hughes, who was shot and killed last month outside a Key West bar, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against property owner Lloyd Preston Brewer III, who also faces second-degree murder and weapons charges in their son’s death.

The lawsuit was filed in Monroe County court by John Hughes and Lesley Touzalin. The South Florida law firm Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen is representing the family in the lawsuit.