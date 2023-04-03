The parents of 21-year-old Garrett Hughes, who was shot and killed last month outside a Key West bar, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against property owner Lloyd Preston Brewer III, who also faces second-degree murder and weapons charges in their son’s death.
The lawsuit was filed in Monroe County court by John Hughes and Lesley Touzalin. The South Florida law firm Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen is representing the family in the lawsuit.
Brewer, 57, is accused of shooting Hughes behind Conch Town Liquor and Lounge in the early morning hours of Feb. 13.
The incident started after Brewer reportedly confronted Hughes for urinating on the building the Brewer family owns in the Searstown shopping plaza on North Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Monroe County Assistant State Attorney Joseph Mansfield. Hughes was unarmed at the time of the incident, Mansfield said. Witnesses say Brewer shot Hughes one or more times.
Attorneys will be back in court Thursday for a hearing on Brewer's attorneys' motion to compel to produce evidence, Brewer's attorney Chris Mancini said Monday. The evidence is needed for a bail hearing currently scheduled for April 14, Mancini said. Brewer is currently being held without bail.
Hughes was a beloved local athlete. He played football and lacrosse and participated in track and field at Key West High School. He also had an intense love of fishing and the water. A scholarship fund has been proposed in Garrett Hughes name and there will be a Garrett Hughes Benefit Concert held at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Saturday, April 8.
The lawsuit does not state an exact amount of money, but states "the Hughes estate has in the past suffered and will in the future continue to suffer the following damages: medical or funeral expenses, or both, which have been incurred due to the decedent’s death that have become a charge against his estate or that were paid by or on behalf of the decedent," and include "loss of earnings of the deceased from the date of injury to the date of death, less lost support of survivors excluding contributions in kind, with interest, and loss of prospective net accumulations of the Hughes estate."
