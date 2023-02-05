Adele Marie Harris (née Berkley), 100 years old, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023 from complications with dementia, In Summerland Key, Florida.
Adele (who preferred the name Marie), was born Jan. 29, 1923, in Dallas, Texas to Stephen and Adele LeBeauf Berkley. The youngest of seven children, Marie enjoyed many wonderful experiences with her siblings. She was a 1941 graduate of North Dallas High School, where she was a pitcher for the softball team. In 1942, she met and married Robert L. Harris, and was married to him until his death in 2008. During their 65 1/2 years of marriage, Marie was a homemaker, and always ready and willing to host and entertain family and friends. Her desserts will truly be missed. Being a Navy wife, she moved often, always making lasting friendships wherever they lived. Marie was also actively involved in her church and local garden clubs.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Anna, brothers, John, Pat, Stephen, Leonard and Bobby, as well as grandson, Brian. She is survived by her three children, Robert, Lance and Susan, her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be scheduled at a later date and time at Greenwood Funeral Home, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Chapters Hospice, 11400 Overseas Highway Suite 203, Marathon, FL 33050 or to your local animal shelter.
