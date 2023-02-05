Adele Marie Harris (née Berkley), 100 years old, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023 from complications with dementia, In Summerland Key, Florida.

Adele (who preferred the name Marie), was born Jan. 29, 1923, in Dallas, Texas to Stephen and Adele LeBeauf Berkley. The youngest of seven  children, Marie enjoyed many wonderful experiences with her siblings. She was a 1941 graduate of North Dallas High School, where she was a pitcher for the softball team. In 1942, she met and married Robert L. Harris, and was married to him until his death in 2008. During their 65 1/2 years of marriage, Marie was a homemaker, and always ready and willing to host and entertain family and friends. Her desserts will truly be missed. Being a Navy wife, she moved often, always making lasting friendships wherever they lived. Marie was also actively involved in her church and local garden clubs.

