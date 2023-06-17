Beloved mother and grandmother Aida Caballero passed peacefully in her sleep June 10, 2023. Aida was born in Regla, Cuba on Oct. 14, 1926 to Elpidio and Teresa Vequila Cene. In Regla is where she met and married her soulmate, Arnaldo Caballero Sr. In December 1965, she left Cuba with her husband and children to start their new life in the United States. Aida and Arnaldo lived many happy years in Key West, raising their children and grandchildren while keeping their home and their hearts open to their family and friends. After the loss of her husband, Aida, with the help of her son, continued to care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sharing with them her husband’s special Christmas tradition of decorating their home for everyone to enjoy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Elpidio, Leoncio, Henry and Charley, her beloved husband and her son Ernesto Sanchez (Cecilia). She is survived by her daughter Vivian Swofford (Todd) and son Arnaldo Caballero Jr. (Jaime), her grandchildren Ernesto Sanchez Jr. (Hilda), Lissette Fernandez (Armando), Jaron Swofford, Tyler Swofford, Alexandria Caballero (Emilio), Jacqueline Caballero (Tony) and Elizabeth Caballero, and her great grandchildren Dominic Roberts, Gabriella Valdes, Elise Roberts and Camila Valdes. There will be a service held Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at Castillo-Thurston’s Key West Mortuary, 328 Truman Ave., Key West, FL 33040.
