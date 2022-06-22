Alan Douglas Cheek, 67, passed away June 18, 2022 at The Davis Community in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Alan was born April 2, 1955 to June Howard Cheek and Barbara Millikin Cheek in Rockingham, North Carolina. Alan is survived by a brother, Larry (Cherri) and their three sons, Clifton, Grayson and Baxter, and a sister, Claire (Ashley Cox) and their two daughters, Samantha and Courtney.
Alan had a very successful career as a commercial real estate broker, specializing in site selection and acquisition for KMart and Lowes Home Improvement.
From birth, Alan was quite the “character.” He never met a stranger and had numerous friends from all the places he lived or visited. Alan lived various times in Rockingham, North Carolina, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Hamlet, North Carolina, Wilmington, North Carolina, Key West, Florida, Costa Rica and Panama.
Alan loved his many friends. There will be a Celebration of Life event forthcoming, and we would like for all friends to attend. Please send a message or address for contact and notice of this celebration to larry@cheekteam.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.