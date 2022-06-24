Albert Leon

On June 14, 2022, Albert “Pa” Leon, of Valrico, Florida, passed away at the age of 85. Albert was born in Key West, Florida, in 1936 to Albert “Yayo” Leon and Josefa Ferrer Leon. Albert acquired the nickname “Pa” as a young kid, when he was often seen running up to his father playing dominoes at the Cuban Club and shouting “Pa, Pa, please give me a nickel to get some ice cream.” He attended Key West High School, Class of 1956. Albert was a gifted athlete and the starting first baseman on the school’s 1955 Florida State High School Baseball Championship team. While in high school, he met Margaret Hightower, the love of his life, and they were married for 67 years.
Albert worked for 42 years as a civil service employee at the Naval Station Key West and later at Boca Chica Naval Air Station. He began as a saw filer, and over the years became a highly skilled carpenter. Albert was also a successful commercial lobster fisherman for more than 40 years. He fished his boat, the Tinkertoy, out of Niles Fish House, Ming’s Seafood, and later at Stock Island Lobster Company.
Albert was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner. He made many good friends at his work and in the commercial lobster fishing community. Albert was reliable and one could always count on him to lend a tool, provide a spare part or serve as a mentor to the younger fisherman starting out.
In 2004, Albert and Margaret moved to Valrico, Florida, to live closer to their children and grandchildren. At age 70, Albert took great pride in coaching his 14-year-old grandson’s baseball team and enjoyed instructing the kids in the art of playing first base.
Albert is survived by his wife, Margaret, his children, Stephen Leon Sr. (Laurie) and Lori Storch, and his grandchildren Stephen Leon Jr., Allison Leon, and Skyler Storch. Albert died surrounded by his loving family and his sweet dog, Cindy Lou.
At Albert’s request, his ashes will be spread on the reef at Eastern Dry Rocks off Key West.
In lieu of flowers, in remembrance of Albert’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or online at http://www.michaeljfox.org. The foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s through an aggressively funded research agenda to ensure the development of improved therapies for those living with Parkinson’s Disease.
