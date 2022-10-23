Alberta “Berta” Diaz Soriano, age 86, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. She committed her life to family and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Those who had the pleasure of knowing her know she was a strong, loving, nurturing woman whose place in life was as the matriarch of her family.
Alberta was born in Havana, Cuba on July 12, 1936 to Paula Carbo Nodarse and Demetrio Diaz. She migrated to Key West, Florida at the age of 12. Here she met and married the love of her life, Lionel Soriano. This union resulted in a family of four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, to date.
“Berta” will always be remembered as a strong-willed, straightforward, problem-solving, meticulous woman who did things her way to the very end.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Soriano, and her parents. She is survived by her four children: Elsa Aritas (Joe), Leonela Gonzalez, Odalys Orellana (Juan Carlos), and Jose “Boy” Soriano (Dinorah), 11 grandchildren: Paula Keohane (Sean), Joey Aritas (Amanda), Jessica Bastien (Ray), Christina Norris (Justin), Stefanee Moore (Ray), Marko Gonzalez (Vanessa), Millie Rodriguez (Kevin Crockett), Luli Francis (Joe), Aryani Soriano (Joseph Romer), Jovanny Soriano and Juan Jose Orellana, and many other family members.
Services will be held at Glad Tidings Tabernacle, 1209 United St., on Friday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Castillo-Thurston’s Key West Mortuary.
For those attending, colorful attire is preferred as this was her wish to celebrate her life.
To plant a tree in memory of Alberta Soriano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.