Alberta “Berta” Diaz Soriano, age 86, passed away on Oct.  23, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. She committed her life to family and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Those who had the pleasure of knowing her know she was a strong, loving, nurturing woman whose place in life was as the matriarch of her family.

Alberta was born in Havana, Cuba on July 12, 1936 to Paula Carbo Nodarse and Demetrio Diaz. She migrated to Key West, Florida at the age of 12. Here she met and married the love of her life, Lionel Soriano. This union resulted in a family of four children, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, to date.

