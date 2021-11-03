Alberto Morales, 60, of Key West, Florida passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. He was born on Nov. 1, 1960, at Caibarien Las Villa, Cuba to the late Arsenio and Laudelina Morales. His parents left Cuba by boat when Alberto was 3 years old, along with his 11 brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arsenio and Laudelina Morales, son Luis Morales, sister Ernestina Morales, brother Eusebio Morales and niece Priscilla Fernandez. He is survived by his daughters Monica (Alex) Castillo, Lisette (Jesse) Lopez, Brianna Morales, Cassandra Morales, Gabriella Morales, Yasmina Morales and son Ari Morales; and brothers Arsenio Chenito Morales, Jose Morales, Mario Morales, Juan Morales, Guillermo (Sara) Morales Sr., Rigoberto Morales and sisters Marta Hernandez, Mirta (Tico) Morales, Francisca (Gorge) Fernandez and Ada Morales, as well as grandchildren Celeste (Kevin) Smith, Annelysse Castillo, Jacob Morales, Bryanna Lopez, Jovanni Morales, Sabryna Lopez, Anthony Morales, Dylan Morales and Jesse James Lopez and great-grandson Kayden Smith as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In Alberto’s younger years he enjoined being a fishmen alongside his brothers and father, as well as a truck driver years later and always had a passion for muscle cars. Alberto loved to be the life of the party, always stood out at family parties. He loved dancing to Spanish music, freestyle and his forever favorite song was from REO Speedwagon — “Keep on Loving You” and always compared himself to Steven Seagal. Alberto lived a long and hard life, but he did love his siblings and kids very much.
Thank you to everyone for their donations and all the prayers. We appreciate you from the bottom of our hearts.
Visitation will be held at Dean Lopez Funeral Home, 418 Simonton St., Key West, at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Nov. 6, to be followed by a 1 p.m. funeral mass at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, and Key West City Cemetery.
