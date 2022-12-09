Alice Elizabeth (Williams) Radics, 76, of Key West, Florida, an untamed spirit of kindness and compassion, transitioned from this life to the next on Dec. 4, 2022. Ms. Alice, aka Ms. Betty, with chosen family members present, passed peacefully and will be greatly missed throughout our community.
Ms. Betty lived a gloriously animated Key West Conch life with a larger-than-life history on this tiny Island that we all love so much. She worked many years at the Pier House, beginning there in the mid-1980s. There were everlasting friendships and eternally cherished fun times at the iconic resort. Mr. Jacobs, the then-owner, adored her along with a plethora of Key West service industry coworkers, entertainers and guests.
Her true call of duty in this life came from her happenstance employment as a dietary aide at the Lower Keys Medical Center. She joined LKMC almost two decades ago. Her passion for compassion shined and brightened the halls and every room in the facility. She loved helping co-workers and our health care professionals, but most importantly, she was supremely committed to the patients and their families. Her boundless energy focused on providing strength, encouragement, laughter, entertainment, and assistance — above and beyond the important fulfillment of the patients’ dietary needs. There are endless and countless stories of her caring culminating in hundreds, if not thousands, of notes and thank you cards from patients and their families along with prestigious accolades from LKMC. Outside of work, this judgeless angel never ever turned a blind eye to anyone in need — no matter their station nor circumstances. Her charity work was tireless and her fundraising extraordinary. For charity, she’d sell a cupcake for $100 with a smile, and members of this generous community would gladly pay it.
After the holidays, in early 2023, there will be a Celebration of Life and a charity in lieu of flowers will be announced. For a more thorough account of this fabulous soul, search for and read an amazing article that appeared in The Key West Citizen — Cookie Lady.
