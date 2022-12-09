Betty Radics

Alice Elizabeth (Williams) Radics, 76, of Key West, Florida, an untamed spirit of kindness and compassion, transitioned from this life to the next on Dec. 4, 2022. Ms. Alice, aka Ms. Betty, with chosen family members present, passed peacefully and will be greatly missed throughout our community.

Ms. Betty lived a gloriously animated Key West Conch life with a larger-than-life history on this tiny Island that we all love so much. She worked many years at the Pier House, beginning there in the mid-1980s. There were everlasting friendships and eternally cherished fun times at the iconic resort. Mr. Jacobs, the then-owner, adored her along with a plethora of Key West service industry coworkers, entertainers and guests.

