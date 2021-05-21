Alison Moyer, wife of Jack Moyer and daughter of Leon B. Wiltsey Jr. and Eleanor Seidel made her transition on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021.
She was born in Chicago on April 7, 1955, graduated in Miami from Carol City High School (sigma cum laude), and then moved with her family to Key West, Florida in 1973. She graduated from The College of the Florida Keys in the nurse preparatory program in 1975, and then received her bachelor’s degree in nursing at the University of South Florida (USF) in Tampa in 1978.
Ali began her nursing career working for Dr. Lester in downtown Key West, worked in the operating room, at dePoo Hospital, worked as an infection control nurse at Lower Keys Health System, completed her career as the pre-op coordinator, and retired in 2020 after being a Registered Nurse for 42 years.
Her interests included boating, camping, board games, traveling, family reunions, bocce, and being in costume for Fantasy Fest. She was a long-term member of Unity Church of the Keys, and served on the board of directors several times. Ali was an avid donator to charities such as Covenant House, Boys & Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, Boys Town, the U.S. Olympics Para-Olympic fund, and she participated for many years in the Relay for Life, generating thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society.
The family will have a celebration of her life at a time to be announced later this year. She is survived by her husband, Jack Moyer, her son Keith Moyer, her siblings Kevin Wiltsey, Lorelle Grant, Karen Romo (Chuy), Judy Tomita, Leon B. Wiltsey III. Son Keith Moyer, (Gloria, and grandson Zackery). Nieces and nephews, Adrian Wiltsey (Stephanie), Andrea Christianson (Kurt), Amy Wiltsey, Amanda Grant Jacobsen (Dave), Stephanie Grant, Nathan Romo, Julia Romo, Angela Romo, Rachel Romo, Monica Romo, Justin Tomita, Kaemon Tomita, Kody Tomita, A.J. Wiltsey, Carolina Wiltsey, and many great nieces and nephews.