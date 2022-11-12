Allen Lee Simmons

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Al Simmons, 75, of Marathon, Florida. Al died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at the finish line of the IronMan competition in Panama City, Florida.

Born Oct. 25, 1947, in New Haven, Connecticut, Allen was the son of Alvin and Lucile (McPherson) Simmons. Raised in Southington, Connecticut, Al received his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of New Haven.

