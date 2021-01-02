Althea Rae Hyde

Althea Rae “Thea” Hyde, 73, of Key West, Florida, longtime resident of Westmont and Haddonfield, New Jersey, died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the home of her sister in Rio, West Virginia.
Thea was born on Oct. 21, 1947, in Camden, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Wayne Everette Hurd and Althea Rae Kinkade Hurd. She was a high school history teacher for more than 38, with 37 years in Haddon Township High School, New Jersey, the school from which she graduated. Thea was in the first graduating class of 1965. She graduated from Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey in 1969. She was a member of Westmont United Methodist Church and its choir for many years since childhood.
After retirement from teaching, Thea joined the Peace Corps from 2007-2009 and taught English at the University of Almaty in Kazakhstan. She loved traveling, was an avid cat lover, but music was her soul. Thea sang in multiple choirs and chorales.
Moving to Key West in 2011, she was a member of the Key West United Methodist Church and its choir. She was a member of the Keys Chorale.
Surviving are her brother and sister: Michael Wayne Hurd, Sr. (Myra) of Grenloch, New Jersey; JacLynne Esther Hurd Frister (Walter) of Rio, West Virginia; a nephew: Michael Wayne Hurd, Jr. of Grenloch, New Jersey (Marie) and two great-nephews and a great-niece: Michael, Jacob and Lilly Grace.
All arrangements and services are being privately held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886.
