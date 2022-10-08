Alvin M. Rubenstein, age 87, passed away on Sept. 4, 2022 at his residence in St. Augustine, Florida.
Alvin was born on Dec. 10, 1934, in Baltimore, Maryland, to parents Myer and Reba. He grew up in both Baltimore and Wilmington, Delaware. He attended the University of Delaware, where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. He enjoyed traveling the world, creating incredible stories along the way.
Alvin had the gift of making and keeping life-long friends, and he will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He was a member of Temple Bet Chaim, Reform Synagogue, in Oviedo, Florida, with his daughter, Debbie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reba and Myer. He is survived by a son, Norman Rubenstein, his wife Megan, and their children, Hannah and Jacob; a daughter, Debbie Rubenstein Wood, her husband Douglas, and their children, Morgan and Zachary; a son, Harold Rubenstein; a sister, Sybil Nord and her husband Samuel; and a brother, Herbert Rubenstein and his wife Carol.
