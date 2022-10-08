Alvin M. Rubenstein, age 87, passed away on Sept. 4, 2022 at his residence in St. Augustine, Florida.

Alvin was born on Dec. 10, 1934, in Baltimore, Maryland, to parents Myer and Reba. He grew up in both Baltimore and Wilmington, Delaware. He attended the University of Delaware, where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. He enjoyed traveling the world, creating incredible stories along the way.

