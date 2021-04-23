Amado Enrique Burgohy, affectionately known as “Bubba,” age 62, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away on Monday April 12, 2021. He was a graduate of Key West High School and received his associate’s degree in Communications from St. Petersburg College. Amado worked for Florida Power & Light Corporation for 21 years until he retired early due to work-related injuries. Amado enjoyed watching old movies and listening to the oldies but goodies.
He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Enrique Burgohy, two brothers: Harvey and Harold Burgohy, and sister Madeline Burgohy Daughtry. He is survived by his sons: Mariano Burgohy, Emilio Burgohy and Kodi Gaffney; five grandchildren: Amado Burgohy, Elijah Burgohy, Emilio Burgohy Jr, Saliyah Burgohy and Ezra Burgohy; mother, Mildred Jones Burgohy; sister, Juana Burgohy; four nephews and four nieces: Antonio Burgohy, Harvey Burgohy Jr., Cory Burgohy and Stephen Daughtry III, Monique Burgohy, Qiana Daughtry, Delia Daughtry and Talia Daughtry, as well as a host of cousins, friends and neighbors who love him dearly.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 24, in St. Petersburg, Florida.