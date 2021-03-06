Anastasia Grecia Enriquez-Rodriguez

With a heavy heart and much sadness I write this to inform friends and family of my mother’s passing.
What can one say about one’s Mom that has not been said already many times. ... One’s mother is the being who brings you into this world; nurtures you and cares for you, educates you and guides you into the intricacies of life. My mom was born in Havana, Cuba on May 11, 1936. The youngest of three children; from Margarita and Bernardino Enriquez, aka “Cubita.” Mom lived very committed to my grandma, who was very medically needy. She lost her boyfriend in her early 20s in an automobile accident. The loss left her so devastated she thought she’d never get married or have children; however, Dad fell in love with her and convinced her that life was still worth living at 30. My parents got married in May of 1966 and had me in July of 1967. Together they gave me a wonderful upbringing. My mother was a homemaker and part-time manicurist. She was very creative and artistic, with a wonderful sense of color, perspective and appreciation for beauty and nature.She loved her garden and the butterflies and other insects that were attracted there. She taught me to pay attention to small details and I feel that her influence guided my creativity in my art profoundly. She was completely dedicated to my education, appreciation for art, music and culture. She, along with Dad, was instrumental in my early years and my values, creativity and knowledge. In 1980 we migrated to the U.S. during the Mariel Boatlift. Many years of hardship followed due to the difficulties of lack of family, the language barrier, the fact of starting over from nothing; in a strange country with different customs, few friends and very little support. They made friends quickly and managed to adjust modestly to a new life. She was vey proud of the fact that I became a successful artist and, just like her brother Wilfredo Enriquez, I was able to make a living with my art. She enjoyed her grandchildren Jackson and Alaina Rodriguez and showed them the same patience, warmth and love that she showed me. My mother, along with Dad, sacrificed everything to give me a better life and I’m forever thankful for her wisdom, kindness, patience and love. I always regarded her as my guardian angel; now she joins her siblings and other family members as an angel in heaven. ... Rest in peace Mom, we’ll reunite some day! I love you!
Con el corazón apesadumbrado y mucha tristeza escribo esto para informar a amigos y familiares del fallecimiento de mi madre. ¿Qué se puede decir de la mamá de uno que no se haya dicho ya muchas veces ... La madre de uno es el ser que te trae a este mundo; lo nutre y lo cuida, lo educa y lo guía por las complejidades de la vida. Mi mamá nació en La Habana, Cuba, el 11 de mayo de 1936. El menor de tres hermanos; de Margarita y Bernardino Enriquez, alias “Cubita”. Mamá vivía muy comprometida con mi abuela; que estaba muy necesitado por razones médicas. Perdió a su novio cuando tenía poco más de veinte años en un accidente automovilístico. La pérdida la dejó tan devastada que pensó que nunca se casaría ni tendría hijos; sin embargo, papá se enamoró de ella y la convenció de que aún valía la pena vivir a los 30 años. Mis padres se casaron en mayo de 1966 y me tuvieron en julio de 1967. Juntos me dieron una educación maravillosa. Mi madre era ama de casa y manicurista a tiempo parcial. Era muy creativa y artística, con un maravilloso sentido del color, perspectiva y aprecio por la belleza y la naturaleza, amaba su jardín y las mariposas y otros insectos que allí se sentían atraídos. Ella me enseñó a prestar atención a los pequeños detalles y siento que su influencia guió profundamente mi creatividad en mi arte. Ella estaba completamente dedicada a mi educación, aprecio por el arte, la música y la cultura. Ella, junto con papá, fueron fundamentales en mis primeros años y en mis valores, creatividad y conocimiento. En 1980 emigramos a los EE. UU. Durante el Mariel Boat Lift. Siguieron muchos años de penurias por las dificultades de la falta de familia, la barrera del idioma, el hecho de empezar de cero; en un país extraño con costumbres diferentes, pocos amigos y muy poco apoyo. Hicieron amigos rápidamente y lograron adaptarse modestamente a una nueva vida. Estaba muy orgullosa de que yo me convirtiera en un artista de éxito y al igual que su hermano Wilfredo Enríquez; Pude ganarme la vida con mi arte. Disfrutó de sus nietos Jackson y Alaina Rodríguez y les mostró la misma paciencia, calidez y amor que ella me mostró a mí. Mi madre y mi padre sacrificaron todo para darme una vida mejor y siempre estaré agradecida por su sabiduría, amabilidad, paciencia y amor. Siempre la consideré como mi ángel de la guarda; ahora se une a sus hermanos y otros miembros de la familia como un ángel en el cielo.
... Descansa en paz Mamá, ¡nos reuniremos algun dia!
¡Te quiero!