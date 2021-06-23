Andrew Louis Hearn, a native and longtime resident of Key West, Florida, which he loved, was born Oct. 14, 1956, the second son of the late Valderine Saunders and the late Leroy Hearn.
He was educated in the public schools of Monroe County and graduated from Carol City Senior High School, Miami, Florida. He attended St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Key West.
Andrew was employed with the United States Postal Service, Key West, office, as a letter carrier. He enjoyed engaging with his customers on his routes. Earlier years he was employed in Security at the Pier House Hotel, Mel Fisher Museum and as a lifeguard at the city pool, Key West. Andrew was predeceased by his siblings Cordell, Eugene and Reggie Hearn. Andrew leaves the following devoted siblings to cherish his memories: Renna Alexander (Nathaniel Sr.), Memphis, Tennessee; Carmen (Henriles), Miami, Florida; Amesa Hearn, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Leo Hearn, Miami; and Donna Hearn, Fort Lauderdale; Melvonne Hearn, sister-in-law, Miami; aunts Sheridan McNair, Sheila Stocker, Lillian Busby, Armacle Hearn, Bernadean O. Hearn, and Countess Hearn; and uncles Andrew Hearn Jr. and Karl Hearn (Lola), longtime friend William Gardner, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He never met a stranger.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support and assistance, especially the United States Postal Service Union Representatives and co-workers Andre Clarke, Enrique Henry Castro, Shirley Knowles Johnson, Janet Jones and Bob Killen, as well as many others.
A memorial service, celebrating Andrew’s life, will be held Sunday, June 27, 2:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 800 Center St., Key West. Private burial will follow the Celebration of Life Service at the Key West City Cemetery. CDC/COVID-19 social distance procedures will be practiced.
“Peace be with you.”