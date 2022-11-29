Andrew William Saunders Jr., born Oct. 22, 1938, in Key West, to Andrew and Irene (Guito) Saunders, died peacefully in his home on Nov. 28, 2022 at the age of 84.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen (Vessichio) Saunders; brother Steven Saunders; children Kim (David) Hainline, Scott (Tammy) Saunders, and Kristie (Jose) Hernandez; grandchildren Monika (Andrew) Toppino, Nicholas Moreno, Norman (Erika) Wood III, Brooks and Morgan Saunders, Ashley (Gregg) and Amber Hernandez; great-grandchildren Truett, Ryatt and Capri Toppino; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Christopher Saunders.

