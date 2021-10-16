Angeline Cappony

Angeline “Kiki” Cappony, 94, of Hutchinson, Kansas, died Aug. 21, 2021, at Pleasant Hills, Kansas. She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Gary, Indiana, to George and Estelle (Gallanis) Cappony.
Kiki graduated from Benson High School in Gary, received her bachelor’s degree from Hanover College, master’s from the University of Wisconsin and an Administration Certificate from Fort Hays State University. She taught physical education at Key West High School in Key West, Florida for four years, then at Wichita State University, before moving to Hutchinson, where she taught net sports, health and drill teams at Hutchinson High School before retiring in 1990.
Kiki was a strong influence to many young women through her leadership of drill teams at Hutchinson High School. She instilled confidence, motivation and challenged her dancers to always do their best. In 1984, Kiki took the Salt Shakers dance team to England, where they performed in London at Shakespeare Park, and competed with several teams in several events.
She was a member of AAHPER, KAHPER, Highlands Golf Association, Friends of the Cosmosphere, Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary and the Altar Guild at Grace Episcopal Church.
Kiki is survived by her sister-in-law, Martha Cappony; eight nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Sparrow Cappony; and a sister, Christine Argeroudis.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Grace Episcopal Church, 2 Hyde Park Drive, Hutchinson. Inturnment will follow in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kiki Cappony Memorial Fund at Hutchinson Community Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
