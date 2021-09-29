Ann Burt Smith passed away peacefully in her home in Key West, Florida, on Aug., 28, 2021. She was 77. She graduated from East Aurora High School in 1962 and went on to the University of Buffalo for a degree in anthropology.
She worked on the dig in 1964 at the Meadowood culture site at the Sinking Ponds in East Aurora. She and her husband, Robert Smith, ran their company, MFG-EDP (Manufacturing Engineering Data Processing), specializing in programming for the screw machine industry. They lived in Buffalo for many years before relocating to Key West, where they continued to run their company. She was a great skier in her early years and was well known for “crushing the moguls” on Stowe’s Mountain, Mansfield and Spruce Peak. She spent many years sailing with family and with her husband, Bob.
She is survived by her brother, Craig Burt “Coby”, and her step-son, Mike Smith, and nieces Katie and Marielle Burt. Kindly make a donation in her name to your local Hospice if you can.
To plant a tree in memory of Ann Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.