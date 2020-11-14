Ann E. Hoyt, 62, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020. She was born in Queens, New York and grew up in Massapequa and West Islip, Long Island, where she attended St. John the Baptist High School. Ann graduated cum laude from SUNY at Geneseo in 1979 and briefly married her college sweetheart, Steven Hoyt.
After a vacation in Key West, Ann decided she had found paradise and said, “Why would I want to live anywhere else!” She never left the Keys. She worked in administrative positions at Wesley House Family Services, as well as in many tourist spots in Key West until she succumbed to a brief illness. She never tired of the brilliant sunrises and spectacular sunsets of the Keys.
She is survived by her son, Ryan Watters, her mother, Ann Denninger, both of Florida, and her siblings: Susan Braun Johnson (Mark) of Falls Church, Virginia; Christopher Braun (Cynthia McNulty) of Alameda, California; and Stephen Braun of West Sayville, New York; nieces Hannah and Maddie Braun, and Alex Sullivan; nephews Stephen Braun and Kiefer, Shane and Finn Johnson.
She will be greatly missed by her family and her many close friends in the Keys, especially David King.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be scheduled at her home later this month.
Please visit http://wwwLorneandSons.com to share online condolences and sign the register book.