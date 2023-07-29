Anna Mae (Thomas) White, of Summerland Key passed away at home, in her sleep on July 20, 2023. She was 75. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Pete White, sons Thom (Kim) White and Kevin (Wendy) White, grandchildren TJ, Erin (Bailey), Casey, and Kyle, her sister Elaine (Eddie) Moulder, and Yorkshire, Mattie. Anna Mae was born in Chester, PA on Nov. 17, 1947, the youngest of four children of Robert and Sonia Thomas. She grew up in Garden City, PA and attended Nether Providence High School. Soon thereafter, she met the love of her life, Pete, whom she married in 1971. She raised two fine sons and coached T-ball in Virginia before retiring to Summerland Key in 1998. Her artistic talents afforded her numerous opportunities supporting local restaurants with unique marketing and menu creations throughout the Lower Keys. Her 25 years of living in Summerland were also filled with one of her most enjoyable hobbies, offshore fishing. Along with husband Pete and others, she placed several times in the annual Cudjoe Dolphin Tournament, won the overall Big Pine/Lower Keys Tournament in 2012 and was the Top Female Angler for that same tournament in 2011. She deeply loved her family and friends and will be missed by all. A celebration of her life will be held in Southern Delaware on a yet to be determined date.
