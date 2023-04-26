Annabel Moffat Brantley, 98, died quietly in her sleep on April 24, 2023. She is survived by two daughters, Patte Brantley Casey and Vicki Brantley Clements (Alvin), nine  grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Annabel moved from Key West to Tallahassee in 1966 for a new job and so her daughters could attend Florida State University. She worked for the Department of Education, mainly as a school social work consultant. She retired early from the Department to pursue a nursing degree at FAMU and worked for 10 years as an Registered Nurse before retiring again. In retirement, she became a Tallahassee Silver Star because of her varied volunteer work including Legion of Mary, hospice, woman’s prison and Open Door Pregnancy Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Annabel Brantley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.